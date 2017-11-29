Seven teenagers now charged in connection with serious assault in Midlothian

Police have confirmed that seven teenagers have now been charged following a serious assault in Mayfield four months ago.

The incident took place in Buckie Road around 9.25pm on Friday, August 4.

A 15-year-old boy sustained serious facial injuries and was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A 16-year-old boy was charged on Friday, August 18 and made his first appearance at Edinburgh Sheriff Court a few days later.

A further six males, aged between 13 and 19 years old, have now also been charged in connection with this.

The 13-year-old will be reported to the Children’s Reporter, with the others reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Inspector Michelle Ritchie of Dalkeith Police Station said: “This was a brutal and sustained attack which has left the victim scarred and an investigation has been ongoing since this took place.

“Violence will not be tolerated in our community and we will use all resources at our disposal to robustly investigate such incidents.”