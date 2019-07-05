Spate of Midlothian business and residential housebreakings

Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following a spate of business and residential housebreakings.

The first incident happened sometime during the late evening of Thursday, June 27 at an address in Greenlaw Grove, Penicuik.

After entry was forced to the home, several thousands of pounds worth of jewellery, including rings, necklaces and earrings, were stolen from within.

A red Nissan Qashqai, with registration number SM14WRK, was also taken from outside the property.

Four break-ins then took place between midnight and 1.30am on Friday, June 28 at business premises in Lasswade, Gorebridge and Penicuik.

The Paper Mill and Melville Golf Centre in Lasswade were both targeted along with the Gorebridge Leisure Centre and a restaurant in the Milton Bridge area of Penicuik.

While nothing was stolen from the Paper Mill, all of the other business reported that quantities of cash had been stolen.

The stolen Nissan Qashqai from the address in Greenlaw Grove is believed to have been used by those responsible and inquiries are continuing to trace this vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Constable John Lumsden from the Community Investigation Unit said: “After the house in Penicuik was broken into, the vehicle stolen from this address has then been used to commit a series of break-ins to business around Midlothian and as such, we are progressing this investigation under Operation Greenbay.

“Anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity within Greenlaw Grove, or any of the affected premises between the evening of Thursday 27th June and into the early hours of Friday 28th June, should contact police immediately.

“Likewise, if anyone has seen the stolen Nissan Quashqai since last Friday morning, or knows it’s current whereabouts should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the Community Investigation Unit via 101 and quote incident number 1682 of the 3rd July. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.