Straiton car collision leaves woman in hospital

A woman was taken to hospital after she was involved in a collision with a car on Saturday at Straiton Retail Park.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Midlothian responded to the Straiton Retail Park at around 2.40pm on Saturday 13th October following a collision involving a Ranger Rover Evoque and a 40-year-old female pedestrian.

“The woman sustained a serious, but not life-threatening, injury to her leg and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances surrounding this incident are ongoing.”