Suspicious fire in Bonnyrigg sparks police investigation

Police are investigating following a suspicious fire in Bonnyrigg this week.

Officers and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to a premises in Sherwood Industrial Estate at around 2am on Thursday, September 5 following a report of vehicles alight.

The fire was extinguished and nobody was injured as a result.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area, or has information to help the investigation, should contact Dalkeith CID on 101 and quote incident number 0216 of 5th September. An anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”