Teen who threw shopping trolley onto the A7 near Dalkeith charged

A 14-year-old boy who threw a shopping trolley off a bridge over the A7 near Dalkeith has been charged.

Police in Midlothian say nobody was injured in the incident on Saturday, January 4 at 6.20pm, despite the fact the trolley was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

A spokesman for the police said: “A 14-year-old male has been charged in relation to throwing a shopping trolley from a pedestrian footpath above the A7, near Eskbank, Dalkeith.

“The trolley landed in the path of oncoming traffic and was struck causing damage to a vehicle. Nobody was injured.

“Midlothian Community Officers continue to disrupt antisocial behaviour and incidents can be reported using 101 or an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”