Teens charged for assault and robbery

Police in Midlothian have charged two men in connection with assault and robbery.

The incident took place around 11.15pm on November 24 in the Lauder Road and Waterfall Walk areas of Dalkeith.

A 31-year-old man was chased by two males who then assaulted him and stole his mobile phone.

One 16-year-old man appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on November 28 and a second 16-year-old will appear in court at a later date.

Detectives would like to thank the public for their assistance with the investigation.