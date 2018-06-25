Theft from Hardengreen petrol station

Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following a break-in and theft in at Hardengreen.

The incident happened around 11.55pm last Friday (June 22) at the Tesco petrol station.

Two men were seen to force entry to the premises before stealing a quantity of cigarettes from within and making off on foot from the area.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

The first suspect is described as having a medium build and wearing a navy puffer jacket, royal-blue t-shirt, navy trousers, multi-coloured gloves and a black balaclava.

The second suspect is described as having a medium build and wearing a black hooded jumper with white writing and a white logo on the back, navy trousers, black trainers, orange gloves and a black balaclava.

Detective Constable Sean Kennedy from Dalkeith CID said: “Despite the time of night this incident occurred, there may have been members of the public in the area who witnessed what happened and we’d urge them to get in touch.

“In addition, if you recognise the description of the suspects, or have any other information relevant to our ongoing investigation then please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Dalkeith CID via 101 and quote incident number 5301 of the 22nd June. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.