Top Midlothian cop comes home for his dream role

Midlothian’s new top police officer has spoken of his pride at this week starting “the job I have always wanted”.

Chief Inspector Arron Clinkscales this week began his new position as Midlothian Area Commander. He takes over from Chief Inspector Kenny Simpson, who has joined the Police Scotland National Brexit Team after more than four years in the role, based at Dalkeith Police Station.

Formerly a senior tax inspector, Arron (51) began his police career in E Division in 2003, working at Bonnyrigg and Penicuik before moving to Leith. While in Edinburgh he worked in a number of CID departments, the last of which was the House Breaking Unit based at St Leonards. In 2008 he was seconded to the Scottish Crime and Drug Enforcement Agency, based in both Paisley and Edinburgh working in a variety of organised crime roles. He was promoted back to Lothian and Borders Police, in the Serious Organised Crime Unit.

Speaking about his new role, Chief Insp Clinkscales said: “I’m delighted. I started my police career here in Midlothian so I’m delighted to be back. I’m very proud. I’m originally from Penicuik, born and bred. So it’s really good for me that I’ve got that local connection. I now live in Bilston so I still know the region very well.

“This is the job I have always wanted. I know the areas and what goes on where.

“I have known Kenny for a long time and he has been brilliant in the role. So I just want to drive that forward with new ideas and see what the community wants from its police.

“We act on behalf of what they are looking for. No suggestion is a daft suggestion. If there is something on the table to be discussed then lets do it and think of new ways to work if needed.

“Lets use everything we have got at our disposal to try and do the job of policing better and smarter.”

Arron is one of the most qualified police officer’s in Police Scotland in terms of Economic Crime and the investigation of these crime types holding an accountancy background and anti-money laundering qualifications. He has represented Police Scotland within the UK and with international partners, having worked with law enforcement in Spain, Germany and latterly with the European Union in Brussels.

Having been promoted to Detective Chief Inspector in early 2017 he took up a role in Specialist Crime Division, Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit, before moving back to J Division in September 2018. The new area commander added: “I have worked in a lot of different jobs in the police. Counter terrorism, organised crime worldwide. But now I’m delighted to be back on my own patch.”

A member of Penicuik Bowling Club, Chief Insp Clinkscales has represented Midlothian at county and national level. He said: “I used to play football but got injured aged 16/17. So my dad got me into that and I have stuck at it.”