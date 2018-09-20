Training to aid investigations

Bus operator Lothian has begun bus driving training for Police Scotland’s Divisional Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh.

Working in partnership with Police Scotland, road policing officers will obtain their Public Service Vehicle driving licences following a rigorous two-week training programme provided by the team at Lothian’s own training academy.

Pat Toner, training manager, said: “We are delighted to be working with Police Scotland on this initiative. Lothian pride ourselves on the standard of training we provide our driving teams and are pleased that we can use our knowledge and expertise to enhance the great work already carried out every day by Edinburgh’s Road Policing officers.”

Across an 18-month period, 20 officers will be put through their paces in theory and practical exercises before sitting their driving test at the end of their second week of training. The training aims to provide an understanding of the vehicle and how it is driven within the city.

Roger Park, Road Policing Inspector for Edinburgh, said: “This training is invaluable for my officers, who investigate road traffic collisions involving all kinds of vehicles. A full understanding of driving a bus can only come from actually doing so and this course will greatly enhance their skills.

“We work closely with Lothian daily to ensure passengers can travel safely and with confidence around the Edinburgh area, and I am grateful to them for this opportunity.”