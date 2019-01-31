Two vehicles seized in Loanhead illicit fuel find

Two vehicles were seized in Loanhead earlier this month with 7,000 litres of suspected illicit fuel, as part of an operation which found 80,000 litres across the country.

Following the successful three day operation, Joe Hendry, assistant director, fraud investigation service, HMRC, said: “Fuel laundering is unregulated and dangerous.

“Illicit fuel is sold at reduced prices and motorists may think they are getting a good deal because it is cheaper.

“I would caution them to think again as the true cost is far from a bargain.”