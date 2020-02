Officers in Dalkeith were called to a property in Jarnac Court at around 12.25pm on Saturday, February 1, following the sudden death of a 31-year-old man.

Police Scotland said the death was currently being treating as “unexplained” and a post mortem was being carried out to establish the cause.

A police spokesman said: “The death is being treated as unexplained, although there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances, and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”