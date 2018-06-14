Update - Collision in Dalkeith

Police in Midlothian are continuing to investigate a road traffic collision on Salters Road in Dalkeith.

The incident happened at around 4.20am on Wednesday, June 13 when a motorcycle was involved in a collision with a police vehicle.

Two 16-year-old youths were taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

It has now been revealed that one sustained minor injuries and the other sustained serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

And a 16-year-old male has now been charged in connection with this and a report will be submitted.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0380 of 13 June.”