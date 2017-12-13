Woman dies following collision

The woman involved in a road traffic collision just outside Dalkeith yesterday morning has sadly passed away.

Police in Midlothian are investigating the incident on Old Dalkeith Road, near King’s Gate, Dalkeith at around 7.05am on Tuesday, December 12, when a 53-year-old female pedestrian was involved in a collision with a Ford Fiesta. The police have still to release her name.

The road was closed in both directions at the Sheriffhall roundabout and the roundabout at Lugton Brae until 10.40am while investigations were conducted at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The woman was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, however she sadly passed away that evening.

“Anyone who may have witnessed this collision and has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0405 of 12th December.”