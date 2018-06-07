Woman dies following Easthouses disturbance

A woman has sadly died following a disturbance in Easthouses on Tuesday evening.

A man has been charged in connection with the disturbance. The woman’s death is being treated as unexplained at this point.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Midlothian were called to a report of a disturbance in Roanshead Road, Easthouses at around 8.30pm on Tuesday, June 5.

“A 56-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but later passed away.

“A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (June 7).”