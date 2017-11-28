Woman injured after assault in Mayfield

Police in Midlothian are investigating a serious assault in Mayfield.

On Thursday, November 23, local officers received a report of a 20-year-old woman having been attacked within an address in Lawfield Road, where she sustained a number of injuries to her face and body.

She was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Officers are following a positive line of inquiry in relation to this incident, however, they are keen to trace two potential witnesses to a previous disturbance involving the victim and suspect.

This took place between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 18 on Easthouses Road, outside the Easthouses Miner’s Club.

Two men are believed to have passed the pair at this time and these individuals are urged to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Ian Campbell from Dalkeith CID said: “The young woman has sustained some extremely painful injuries, which required medical attention and despite our positive line of inquiry, we wish to trace members of the public who can assist with our investigation.

“Anyone who seen or heard anything suspicious in Lawfield Road, or who witnessed the disturbance outside the Easthouse Miner’s Club on November 18 should contact police immediately.

“Similarly, anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation is also asked to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Dakleith CID via 101 and quote incident 1583 of November 23. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.