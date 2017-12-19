Curry king is delighted

Dalkeith restaurant Bombay Lounge was named Best Curry House in the East of Scotland, at the recent Spice Awards ceremony in Glasgow.

Bombay Lounge owner Michael Singh was delighted with this recognition at the national curry awards.

He said: “It’s quite a big one. We were up against big restaurants. It’s the first time we have won a Spice Award. It felt fantastic, mind blowing.

“Customers nominated us and then judges came to visit when we got to the final.

“At the ceremony it was great to see the opposition and to learn from them.

“I’m taking the staff out go-karting to celebrate and to say thanks. They make it happen here, I couldn’t do it on my own.

“I have to thank the customers as well. People are coming her from afar to have a meal, the Borders, even Glasgow, so it’s good for Dalkeith.”