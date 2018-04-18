Cycle path re-opens to the public

The Penicuik to Bonnyrigg cycle path cycleway at Wester Auchendinny Bridge has now reopened.

The route had been closed following a road accident last month, which damaged masonry on the bridge.

Contractors, who are making repairs to the bridge, have now raised the bottom bars of scaffolding to 2.5m, allowing cyclists and pedestrians to pass safely while works are completed.

However, the cycle path will have to be closed again for a short duration for the contractor to dismantle the scaffolding.

A further update on how long this will take will be provided once the council has details from the contractor.