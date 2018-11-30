Dalkeith Arts’ WWI painting in Midlothian Council chambers

An oil painting by Dalkeith Arts, depicting the horrors of war, was unveiled at a special ceremony in the Midlothian Council Chambers last week.

The artwork is a recreation of John Singer Sargent’s painting ‘Gassed’ showing soldiers helping each other in the trenches after a WWI gas attack.

Provost Peter Smaill said: “It’s a great honour to have this amazing painting marking the 100th anniversary of the end of the war in the council chambers.”

The artwork was created at the annual Big Draw event where participants draw a small section of a painting or drawing and then each panel is put together to form the finished work.

Speaking about the project, Dalkeith Arts secretary, Mechelle Baxter, said: “Pulling the painting together was scary but really exciting and challenging as you didn’t know what it was going to look like.

“It was amazing when all the panels were put together though.”

Mechelle said she was delighted by the painting’s impact in the council chamber.

She said: “The lighting really helps set the mood of the painting.”

The provost added: “This painting serves as a permanent reminder of the sacrifice these men and women made for our freedom.

“They died not knowing whether Britain and the allies would go on to win or lose the war.

“But we can act in their stead for the causes of peace and reconciliation even now, as the heirs and successors of these brave men.”