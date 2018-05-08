Dalkeith attraction focusing on young people

To celebrate the Year of Young People, Dalkeith Country Park is set to introduce a wave of initiatives aimed at capturing the imaginations of youngsters this year.

A host of events taking place in the park include career presentations and business networking, as well as those aimed at getting youngsters to be more physically active.

On May 13, it is hosting 5k and 10k trail runs which are being organised by Midlothian Young People’s Advice Service (MYPAS) in order to raise funds for the charity.

Around 20 children are set to enjoy a thrilling afternoon at Fort Douglas playground during a WithKids visit in June. The organisation supports children from disadvantaged backgrounds and its Playground Project provides youngsters with the chance to explore exciting parks.

The following month, IRONKIDS Scotland will bring its fun and family-focused running events for young people aged three to 14 to Dalkeith Country Park – which is set to be a key part of Scotland’s Year of Young People 2018 celebrations.

Midlothian Libraries’ participation in the Summer Reading Challenge will also be supported by the team. Children in the area will be encouraged to read six books during the holidays in exchange for a fabulous incentive, with the park donating 10 family passes for Fort Douglas playground which includes brand new equipment following a £90,000 investment.

Finally, in August, the park will sponsor the Midlothian Youth Awards, which has been launched to celebrate the Year of Young People, recognising youngsters in the area who have made a huge impact on their community.

Julie Merrilees, visitor services manager at Dalkeith Country Park, said: “We are delighted to support some fantastic events for young people this year and look forward to welcoming lots of youngsters to the park.

“We’re keen to inspire young people to explore the area and potentially consider a career in the industry by doing what we can to nourish their imaginations.”

For more info on what’s on at the park, visit www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk and www.restorationyard.com or check out the park’s social media channels: Facebook @DalkeithCountryPark, Twitter @RestorationDCP, and Instagram @Restorationyarddcp.