Dalkeith-based Melville Housing’s £2.4m investment

An investment of almost £2.4 million by Melville Housing Association will see 186 new kitchens, 90 new bathrooms, 80 new heating systems and 40 replacement roofs fitted in Melville homes over the next 12 months.

This latest phase in Melville’s home improvement programme means that over a five year period ending on 31 March 2020, more than 1,000 Melville homes will have had new kitchens fitted, representing over half of the Dalkeith-based housing association’s total stock.

“Continually improving tenants’ homes is and will always be one of our key priorities,” said Melville Housing chief executive Andrew Noble.

“We know how important this is to our customers which is why we are investing almost two and a half million pounds in kitchens, bathrooms, heating systems and roofs over the next 12 months.

“By the time this latest phase is complete we will have replaced kitchens in more than 1,000 homes. This is no mean feat and represents five years of fantastic partnership working. A great deal of credit should go to all those involved.”