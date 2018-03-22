Dalkeith Country Park defends adventure playground price rise

Dalkeith Country Park has defended a price rise at its adventure playground, as it continues to carry out multi-million pound improvements.

Until last Saturday admission to Fort Douglas was £3 for children aged three to five and £5 per child for those aged six to 12. Adults were not charged for entering the park. However, an adult and child ticket now costs £8. Each additional child is charged £4.50 and additional adults charged £2.50 each, meaning the total cost for a family of four could be up to double the previous charge.

This led to parents threatening to boycott the £7 million park unless pricing was returned to previous levels.

The visitor attraction took to its social media pages last week to address concerns raised about the price hike. The post said: “Unlike some other country parks with playgrounds we do not receive any public funding and are changing our prices for us to be able to run a sustainable business moving forwards. We don’t charge for car parking and have stopped charging an entrance fee at the gate so everyone can enjoy the 1,000 acres with its waymarked walks and cycling routes free of charge.”

The park has promised to introduce a midweek term time joint child and adult ticket for £5, £1 for an extra adult and £3 for an extra child.