Dalkeith Country Park set to welcome world’s longest giant inflatable obstacle course

Dalkeith Country Park will welcome the world’s longest giant inflatable obstacle course during the Bank Holiday weekend in May.

Standing at over 1000ft long, jam-packed with over 30 obstacles and set within five themed zones, the Labyrinth Challenge will take place on May 4 and 5.

The obstacle course is for all ages, both adults and children aged 10 and over can run, slide and jump through the Jungle Zone, Lava Zone, Toxic Zone, Combat Zone and Ocean Zone, whilst tackling a series of interactive and wacky obstacles.

For those not old enough to take on the main course, there’s a specially designed 200 foot long Mini Labyrinth for 5-9 year olds. With four themed sections to tackle - Artic, Jungle, Jurassic and Egyptian - to climb, slide, scramble and duck under.

Stephen Begg, events and sales manager at Dalkeith Country Park said: “We are so excited about bringing the Labyrinth Challenge to Dalkeith Country Park.

“It provides the perfect excuse for families, friends of all ages, and even colleagues to get together and enjoy an action-packed day out, taking fun to a new level in the great outdoors.

“How often do you get the opportunity to take on a giant 1000 foot long inflatable obstacle course?

“Ticket holders get the chance to conquer the Labyrinth Challenge as many times as they like during their hour-long slot on the course, alongside unlimited use of the park’s attractions so it’s set to be a fantastic event that will keep kids and adults entertained for the whole day.”

Dan Byrne, tour director for The Labyrinth Challenge said: “We can’t wait to take The Labyrinth Challenge up to Dalkeith this Spring. With over 100,000 people taking on the Challenge last year across the UK, our main course provides serious fun and excitement. We’ve been really busy over the winter adding even more new sections and we’re delighted to say that Dalkeith Country Park will be the first location in the UK this year where we’ll be introducing our latest addition - a brand new finish to the course - the Super Slide Finale!”

To purchase tickets for the course, visit www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk.