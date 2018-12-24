Dalkeith Country Park team spreads festive cheer

The team at Dalkeith Country Park got into the spirit of Christmas recently, donating a special present to two Midlothian churches.

Rosslyn Chapel and St Mary’s Church have both received eight foot high Nordmann Fir trees from the pop-up Christmas tree shop at Restoration Yard’s courtyard.

Julie Merrilees, visitor services manager at Dalkeith Country Park, said: “Last year we donated Christmas trees, and we wanted to continue that tradition and get into the spirit of Christmas giving again this year.

“We’re thrilled to see our trees standing proud within two wonderful local organisations with beautiful settings – St Mary’s which is right within the park, and the iconic Rosslyn Chapel.

“We hope all of those attending services at both enjoy the spectacle created by both trees.”

Ian Gardner, director of Rosslyn Chapel Trust said: “To receive a donation of a tree from Dalkeith Country Park again this year is just wonderful.

“It looks spectacular sitting within the Lady Chapel – the most ornately carved part of the building – now that it has been fully decorated.

“I’m sure we’ll receive plenty of compliments on it this year from people visiting the chapel and attending Christmas services, and we would like to wholeheartedly thank the team at the park for such a kind donation.

“The tree looks wonderful in our chapel now we have adorned it with an array of festive decorations.”

Andrew Watt, secretary for St Mary’s Church, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to receive the donation of such a splendid Christmas tree from the team at the park.

“Not only does the church sit within the grounds of the park but, during the festive season, we will have our very own piece of Dalkeith Country Park within the building.

“Our parishioners will really enjoy seeing the decorated tree when they visit for our various services throughout the Christmas season, and I am confident they will love it as much as we do.”