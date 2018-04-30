Dalkeith hairdresser’s salon a cut above for half a century

A Dalkeith hairdresser is set to mark 50 years since he opened his Woodburn Road shop next month, and he still has no thoughts of retiring.

Dennis Wilson opened his Hair Kare salon on May 5, 1968 and will mark its 50th birthday with family, friends and staff with a private party at home next weekend.

Dennis wilson, with staff members l to r: Linzi Naismith, Lissa Bow and Anne Walker.

Recalling his firwst day in the shop, Dennis puts his success down to hard work.

He said: “I remember it well. We were rushing to get it all finished. We were all here until three in the morning getting everything scrubbed and done and dusted.

“I thought I would probably be dead by now! Not still working in the shop. I had three shops at one time. One around the corner from this one, and one in Edinburgh.

“I’m here all the time, I work every day. I still enjoy the banter and what have you. And fighting the good fight. You only get out of business what you put into it. At one time when I had three shops I was doing easily 120 hours a week.

“I have been in the shop from six in the morning leaving at two the next morning.

“It’s all down to yourself. If you are good for your clients they will hopefully be good to you. A lot of the older ones have been coming to me for years. I sometimes pick them up and take them home when they can’t get in themselves.

“I’m getting on but I’ve never really thought about retirement. I’m quite content. And I’d get bored not working.

“I have staff that have been here for 20 years. I treat people as I would treat myself. It’s a good atmosphere which I think counts for a lot.”