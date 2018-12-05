Dalkeith High Street road traffic collision: man taken to hospital with serious injuries

Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses after a serious road traffic collision in Dalkeith.

The incident happened at around 2.30pm on Tuesday (December 4) outside a bank on the High Street.

A blue Vauxhall Corsa mounted the pavement and struck a pedestrian who was walking on the footpath.

Emergency services attended and a 72-year-old man was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. The driver of the Corsa was uninjured.

The road was closed for approximately three hours for collision investigation and local diversions were in place.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to come forward and assist with their inquiries.

Sergeant Fraser Wood from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this collision, however, we do believe the car mounted the pavement accidentally.

“I would appeal to anyone who was driving or walking in the High Street area of Dalkeith on Tuesday afternoon and who witnessed what happened, to contact police as soon as possible.

“Anyone with any information to assist this investigation is asked to come forward as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2003 of 4 December.