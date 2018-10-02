Dalkeith mental health procession next week

Midlothian Sure Start and Health in Mind have planned a procession through the streets of Dalkeith next Wednesday, October 10, to raise awareness of Mental Health.

The procession, it is hoped, will raise awareness of mental health issues around the world. It is also hoped that it will help mobilise community action in support of mental health.

The organisers hope that the local community will become more aware of local support and ways in which they can care for themselves and build resilience.

This procession will start at the Dalkeith Arts Centre at 1.30pm and proceed to the St John’s and King’s Park Church where a number of local organisations will host an information stand, and tea will be served.

The procession will be supported by a number of local dignitaries including the Provost and the local MSP.