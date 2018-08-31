Dalkeith mum to jump in her son’s memory

The mother of a young Dalkeith man who died unexpectedly is doing a bungee jump in his memory – despite her fear of heights.

Christopher Nelson tragically passed away in November 2015 while in Amsterdam, aged just 24. His family, from the Eskbank area of the town, have since undertaken a series of challenges to keep his memory alive and raise funds for Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity (ECHC).

This Saturday his mother Donna, along with eight other members of ‘Team Nelson’, will do the Highland Fling Bridge Swing in Killiecrankie, Perth and Kinross.

The jump takes place from a platform raised 40 metres above the river below, with a free fall drop of 15 metres.

Donna said: “I’ve got a massive fear of heights but it’s so important to me keep Christopher’s memory alive that we keep taking on these mad challenges.

“We’ve done Tough Mudder, I cycled 200 miles along the Rest and be Thankful, his dad cycled to Glasgow and I even parachuted from a plane.

“I always think, ‘What would Christopher say to me doing all these crazy things?’ Nobody would be laughing more than him at his mum who has a fear of heights.”

Donna and her family’s efforts have raised more than £27,000 for charity over the years since Christopher’s passing. ECHC is a charity close to the family’s heart as it supported Christopher in hospital when he was younger.

Donna added: “I remember him challenging me to run 5k when he knew fine well I couldn’t run for a bus, but he gave me the ‘couch to 5k’ app and now I run three times a week. He knew what he was doing and it was like that - he had my back and I had his. We were just soulmates.

“It feels like yesterday he passed away and although people say it gets easier, if anything it gets harder, so it’s so important to us to keep his spirit alive and raise money for such a wonderful charity.”

Sue Diamond, community fundraising manager at ECHC, said: “It’s such an honour for us to be chosen as Christopher’s charity. The family are amazing and have raised a great amount for us over the past few years. And Donna’s latest bungee jump challenge is so impressive considering her fear of heights.”