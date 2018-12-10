Dalkeith musician packs his bags for new song

Dalkeith singer songwriter Mark Corbett has a new single and promo video out, all about the dilemma of trying to decide where to go on holiday.

The ‘Sunshine on Dalkeith’ singer’s latest song ‘Pack Your Bags’ is available now to stream.

Pack Your Bags cover artwork.

Describing his sound as “alternative pop folk psychedelia”, Mark told the Advertiser: “This song is all about trying to make up your mind about where to go on holiday with your other half and the disagreements that can sometimes ensue! It’s a little bit from personal experience I guess. The song is a comical take on that scenario. Climb up a mountain or go to the jungle. It’s not too serious, it’s fun. Definitely all in jest.

“It’s been really cool the response so far. It’s had a little bit of radio play on BBC Introducing. I’ve had a lots of nice feedback and people getting into it.”

Mark, who now lives in Northampton, spoke about the recording process: “It’s all self released, which is what I have always done. It was recorded in Glasgow at the Chem 19 Studio earlier this year. Then recently it was mixed and mastered. Jamie Savage produced and mixed it.”

And Marks’s plans for next year? “Just more music, more releases. Playing anywhere I can. I would like to get something sorted out for the new year back home. I play anywhere, from festivals to someone’s house party.”

You can listen to Pack Your Bags on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/markcorbettmusic, on Spotify: http://hyperurl.co/7jjyb7 or on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/markcorbettmusic.

Go to www.facebook.com/markcorbettmusic for more.