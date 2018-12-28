Dalkeith park put forward for WW1 initiative

King’s Park has been nominated as Midlothian’s Centenary Field, a national initiative to protect open spaces in memory of those who died in World War 1.

At the full council last week, councillors agreed King’s Park in Dalkeith should be nominated as the county’s Centenary Field as it is home to Midlothian’s principal war memorial.

Midlothian Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for open spaces, Councillor John Hackett said: “This is an important initiative to honour those who gave their lives for their country but also to safeguard valuable green spaces, ensuring their use and protection for future generations.”

The charity Fields in Trust is behind the initiative in conjunction with the British Legion and Poppy Scotland.

It is endorsed by Fields in Trust Patron HM the Queen and its President HRH the Duke of Cambridge.

The Fields in Trust will consider the Midlothian nomination.