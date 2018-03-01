Dalkeith park steps remain closed two years on

The long-running closure of Ironmills Steps in Dalkeith due to landslip problems continues, with still no sign of re-opening two years on.

In June 2016 Midlothian Council agreed to spend £170,000 to stabilise the slope and reopen the steps leading from Cemetery Road to the park, which have been closed since January that year.

It had been expected that the steps would re-open under a year after the council gave the go-ahead for the works. However, it was revealed last year that there was still issues due to a new water source being discovered.

The steps were previously closed and off limits to pedestrians from March 2013 to December 2014, again because of landslip problems.

A spokesman for Midlothian Council revealed that a second water source had now been discovered, with a further update expected this month. He said: “Midlothian Council apologises for the continued closure of the Ironmills Steps. There are still a number of issues on the slope which have hindered progress of works to reopen them, including two water sources that appear on the slope intermittently. Despite exhaustive tests it is still not clear what is causing these flows.

“A design for new steps and rails remains with our structures team and we are committed to finding a solution which will lead to the reopening of the steps, one which ensures users are not put at risk in any way. It is also important that the solution be cost effective for the council.

“Members of the land and countryside team will be meeting with the community council in early March to discuss the steps and will issue an update at that time. We will also strive to provide some timescales at that time.”