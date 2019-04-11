Dalkeith pub in tune with local live music lovers

The new management at a Dalkeith pub hope a programme of live music, including two festivals, will bring punters dancing back .

The Salters Inn was recently taken over by Adel Moussa, with husband and wife management team Carol and Stephen Lockhart pulling together a series of live music events at the bar over the coming months.

These include two ‘JACK in the Park’ music festivals, on June 29 and August 10, sponsored by Jack Daniels.

Carol is looking forward to having live music at the pub.

She said: “We have recently had the place refurbished and we are excited to have lots of upcoming bands playing here, as well as two music festivals.

“I know people see it as an old man’s pub but it’s really not. I just want people to know it’s a family friendly pub. It’s a nice pub, with a nice atmosphere and nice newly decorated surroundings.

“It’s got a lot to offer. It has a large beer garden, which will be great in the summer. We also have all the live sporting events on the television, with free pies at half-time.

“The new owner has got it all looking really smart and he has stocked the bar with new stuff including cocktails.

“Every Saturday if no bands are on its a karaoke/DJ. Every other Friday when there isn’t a band on it’s karaoke/disco.

“The pub didn’t have many bands on before. People want to see live music. The punters here love bands and they love the karaoke as well.”

The pub is also set to host two free music festivals this summer. Carol added: “Jack Daniels has given us free stuff to give out to people at the festival, and we will have bouncy castles for kids to play on.

“We have loads of bands, DJs and local singers on. And we have loads for the kids – face painting, sweets, raffles and free gifts.

“It’s free. We want people to come and enjoy themselves and have a good time, so I’m even making sweet bags up for the kids. It’s all free, you just need to buy your drinks really.

“Everything is outside during the day, we have a stage area and pumps for outside and we’re selling shots and cocktails, as well as the two indoor bars. And then we have a DJ inside at night. Even if the weather isn’t good we have got plenty of room inside.

“So I’m hoping to have a busy summer ahead and get all the customers back in.

“I have never seen a beer garden that big, it’s a cracking size. The pub is massive as well. We hope to now make better use of its size.”

Live music line-up

April 14- the daddy naggins band

April 20 - LAF band

May 3- the Skababs

All gigs free, except The Skababs (£5). JACK in the park,June 29 -

Cover up, Bad habit, David Stirling, livewire, Dj gary, and more. JACK in the Park, August 10 - the klones, the banned, mercy Las Vegas, kilverston and more.

BOTH FESTIVAL DAYS FREE.