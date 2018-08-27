Dalkeith’s WW1 story to be told

Dalkeith Museum is set to host an exhibition focusing on the town’s involvement in World War One, featuring former copies of the Advertiser.

The tourist attraction, based at Dalkeith Corn Exchange, will host the exhibition from September 8 until December.

David Murphy, a member of the Dalkeith Museum Advisory Group, said: “One of our displays will be an information board consisting of about 30 items and stories taken from the 1914-21 editions of the Dalkeith Advertiser.

“Not all snippets will be about the depressing stories but to highlight the results and events of the war and how they impacted on Dalkeith.

“The selection of the snippets meant reading through 300 plus photocopied page.

“I have to say it was one of the most depressing pieces of research I have done over 20 years. It took a week and was very heavy going.

“However, there are amusing and interesting ditties which we hope will enlighten the visitors.

“The war had an affect on Dalkeith. We want to show in detail the effect the war had on life in the town.

“There were guys that didn’t come back. There are about 120 names on the war memorial, which in a town the size of Dalkeith was a big amount at that time.”

In the run up to the 100th anniversary of the end of the war, the Advertiser is asking readers to pay special tribute to their family’s World War One heroes. To share your memories and pictures, send an email – entitled World War One – to midlothianadvertiser@jnlothian.co.uk.