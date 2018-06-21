Dalkeith set to rock this weekend

Dalkeith Country Park is set to rock this weekend with two music festivals taking place.

On Saturday the likes of Billy Ocean and ABC will be performing at 80s music festival Let’s Rock Scotland.

Billy Ocean.

The following day there will be a more indie rock feel to the proceedings with Kaiser Chiefs and Happy Mondays among the acts at Sunday Sessions Scotland.

While Let’s Rock is expected to be a 20,000 sell out, you can still get the last remaining Sunday Sessions tickets at www.letsrockscotland.com/tickets/.