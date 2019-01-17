Dalkeith store’s Christmas treat for dogs

Just before Christmas, the team at Harbro in Dalkeith handed over 15 bags of their own brand dog food to Odin’s Oath, a group helping ensure the animals at an Edinburgh homeless shelter are fed.

The food will be going to Streetwork to support anyone facing difficulties with their housing or who is already homeless. hey are also one of the few shelters in the city, along with the Salvation Army, that are pet friendly.

Meghan Mackey from Odin’s Oath, said: “We are over the moon to accept the food for the dogs from Harbro Dalkeith. Dogs are very important to people who are homeless. They are sometimes the only family people have, and a friend who sees them through their darkest times. Often people will feed their dogs first going without themselves and this should never have to happen, so accessing food at the shelter will help a lot.”

Jan Williamson, assistant director of service at Streetwork, said: “We are hugely grateful to Harbro for their generous donation of dog food. Dogs can provide much needed companionship and love, and their healing benefits for people on the streets should not be underestimated. We want to do everything we can to help people keep their dogs and donations such as this go a long way to helping us do that.”

Ian Paterson, store manager at Harbro Dalkeith at Mayshade Park, said: “We were delighted to donate to Meghan’s campaign and Streetwork. Animal welfare and nutrition are at the heart of everything we do at Harbro, and it is especially important at this time of year to think about those in need.

“We hope our donation will go some way to keeping these dogs are fed well this winter.”