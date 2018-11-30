Dalkeith women’s choir hopes to bring joy this Christmas

The Serenata Women’s Choir, based in Dalkeith, has been busy rehearsing for its annual Christmas concert.

‘Joy to the World’ is on Friday, December 7, 7.45pm, at St John’s & King’s Park Church, Dalkeith.

Kay Henderson from the choir, said: “We’re pleased to welcome as our special guests the young people from the MidlothianPercussion Project and we would be delighted to welcome the local community along with family and friends on this special occasion.”

Tickets costs £6 (£3 for children, under 5s free) and can be bought from choir members, at the door, or by emailing: serenatamidlothian@gmail.com.