Damning report for care home

A care home for older people in Bonnyrigg has been told to make urgent improvements in the care provided to vulnerable residents.

The Care Inspectorate has served an Improvement Notice on HC-One’s Springfield Bank Nursing Home, following an inspection at the turn of the year which raised serious concerns.

Inspectors were concerned that people who live in the home were not receiving sufficient care and support to meet their health and personal care needs.

The Improvement Notice requires managers to make sure the nutritional needs of residents are met and that any medication which residents may require is managed in a way that does not place residents at risk. Action is also needed to ensure appropriate care of people with pressure ulcers.

A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: “The Improvement Notice we have served clearly lays out the improvements we must see so that the care provided to residents improves quickly.

“We will visit this care home again soon to check on progress and if we are not satisfied that the matters raised are being addressed urgently we will not hesitate to take further action.

“Everyone in Scotland has the right to safe, compassionate care which meets their needs and respects their rights. Anyone with a concern can contact our helpline on 0345 600 9527.”

A spokesperson for the home said: “The health, safety, and wellbeing of everyone we care for are our highest priorities.

“We take feedback from the Care Inspectorate very seriously, and since the inspections, we have been working hard to address its concerns. We have increased the level of training available to staff, and have introduced a rigorous induction programme for new colleagues, to ensure they are aware of and adhere to the high levels of care we expect within the home.

“The Care Inspectorate is pleased with the progress being made in the home, and we are working closely with the regulator, and the local authority, as we continue to make improvements.

“We are confident that we will have addressed all aspects of the Improvement Notice by April, and we look forward to welcoming the Inspectorate back in the future to demonstrate the progress we have made.”

Midlothian Council Leader Cllr Derek Milligan who has cabinet responsibility for older people’s services said: “Midlothian Council financially support a number of residents at Springfield Bank. We have been monitoring the care and support that has been delivered by Springfield Bank as part of a large scale investigation that started at the end of November 2017 under our adult support and protection protocol. We also have a moratorium on admissions which mean that no new residents have been admitted during this period.

“Alongside the monitoring of care delivery, the Midlothian Health and Social Care Partnership has been offering considerable support to HC-One, in order to enable them to make the expected improvements in care that are required to ensure that all residents are safe and are experiencing a good quality of life. We have undertaken individual reviews of residents, liaising with families to ensure they are fully aware of the situation and are involved in decision making.

“There has been support provided in terms of both staff training and hands on support within the home with regards to a range of issues including nursing, medication, foot care and dietetics. We are working closely with colleagues in the Care Inspectorate to share information and ensure that improvements are being made.”