Dancers stick together at World Championships

Dancers from a Penicuik dance school recently enjoyed success at the Irish Dancing World Championships held in Glasgow last month.

Rinceoiri le Cheile (Irish for dancers together) School of Irish Dancing were runners up to an American in the senior ladies ceili team event at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall. While Rachael Fraser (7th) and Jodi Millar (11th) were the top Scottish dancers in the individual under 18 ladies category. And Caitlin Craig finished 44th in the under 19 ladies category.

Rachael Fraser 7th & Jodi Millar 11th in Under 18 Ladies Category - Top Scottish Dancers, pictured with three of their teachers. L to R: Declan Carroll, Michelle Haughey and Judith Clyne

The dance school’s owner Michelle Haughey established the Haughey McAulay Dance School in 1996, based at Beeslack High, before moving to Croft Street 10 years ago. The name changed last year.

She said: “We are delighted. Absolutely over the moon.

“They put a lot of hard work in. Practising five or six times a week. Some of the older girls are at university or have got jobs so it’s a big commitment.”

Michelle is proud of the Rinceoiri le Cheile “family”.

Rinceoiri le Cheile Irish Dance School's Caitlin Craig finished 44th in Under 19 Ladies Category.

She said: “This success means we are more recognised in the Irish dancing community and it also puts Midlothian on the map.

“All these dancers have danced with us from as early as aged three and have performed all over the world.

“It’s like a family here really. We do a lot of fundraising and try to get involved in the community as much as possible, including at the Penicuik Hunter and Lass festival.”

The Penicuik dance school also took an under 16 Ceili team that just missed out on the recall with a final position of 50th place.

And as well as the three girls that won World Medals, the following Rinceoiri le Cheile dancers also took part: Under 11 girls - Keira Small; Under 16 boys - Joshua Russell Douglas; Under 19 radies - Rachel Robertson; Under 23 ladies - Katy Hill

The school will now begin fundraising to attend next year’s world championships in North Carolina.