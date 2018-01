Drew and Connie Arnott celebrated their Diamond wedding anniversary.

They are pictured receiving good wishes from vice-Lord Lieutenant Richard Callander OBE and Cllr Margot Russell. The Arnotts have lived in the same house in Edmonstone Terrace, Danderhall, since it was built.

They have been active in the community from their younger days playing badminton to now with Drew playing bowls and Connie going to the welfare. They attend Newton Parish Church.