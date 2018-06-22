Danderhall gala returns

Danderhall Gala Day returned to the village on Saturday after an absence of 22 years.

And despite some rain, large crowds lined the streets of the village for the parade and then filled the park for the gala day itself.

Danderhall Gala

Billy Dyer from the gala day committee, said: “We couldn’t believe the turnout for the parade. It was absolutely amazing. It took a good while for it to get up to the park.

“The rain came on quite heavy later on but it was a still a very good turnout. We had great feedback, not one negative comment.

“To get it arranged in six months was incredible. If it hadn’t been for Councillor Stephen Curran it wouldn’t have got off the ground. He worked so hard for it.

“We will have a wee break then we are planning a kids disco in August and a fireworks display for Guy Fawkes.”

The parade was led by Danderhall world champion pipe major Peter McNamee, while the gala day was opened by local man Rab Banner.