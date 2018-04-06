Danderhall man leaves his illness in a spin

A Danderhall man with cerebral palsy, who was told he may never walk, last week began teaching a spinning class at his local leisure centre.

Iain McKendry (24) was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was 15 months old and at first his parents were told that he may never walk and that there was a possibility he had a severe visual impairment.

Iain McKendry who has cerebral palsy and is a qualified Spin instructor and is currently running spinning classes at Danderhall Leisure Centre 2/4/18

Last week he defied the odds by getting on his bike as he took his first ‘Club McKendry’ spinning class at Danderhall Leisure Centre.

Iain said: “I’m so excited. It’s just been such a long ride to get here. Mum and I have just been pushing it and pushing it. And now we have finally got the bikes and the class is starting. It’s just great.

“When the bikes came I was actually getting emotional. It’s just been unbelievable.

“Six months ago I presented at a friend’s event and shortly after that mum and dad came up with the idea of being doing my own class.

“I really wanted it as spinning for me is my life. It’s the only job I wanted to do. I love being up on the stage. I don’t want to do anything else. It’s really a dream come true.”

Iain explained how much his class means to him.

He said: “I never thought I would get to this point and now I have got seven classes a week. The thing for me is that I’m going to be able to help people in my community get fitter. Anybody can do it.

“When I’m on the bike I feel like I have become a totally different person. My disability disappears and my ability shines though.

“If it wasn’t for spinning I don’t know how I would be.

“I love fitness in general and being active. I just love being in a gym. Ever since I was little I have always dreamed of being an athlete playing a sport. But because of my disability I couldn’t do a sport. But mum got me into spinning and I have not looked back.”

Iain’s mum Janis McKendry is also involved with the class. She said: “He teaches the class but he can’t get on and off the bike so I help him by setting everybody else up.

“I’m so proud of him.”

For more information about the classes, go to www.facebook.com/danderhall/