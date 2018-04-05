Demolition of council facilities confirmed

The Mayfield Leisure Centre and Newbattle Pool buildings will be demolished, following the opening of the Newbattle Community Campus.

The expected demolitions were confirmed at last week’s full council meeting. Both Mayfield Leisure Centre and the Newbattle Pool are set to close in May as part of the move to the new Newbattle Community Campus - due to open the same month.

The council’s sport and leisure team have recently spent time engaging with service users and community groups of the current facilities to ensure a smooth transition of services and classes to Newbattle Community Campus.

The new Newbattle Community Campus, which is being delivered by the council’s development partner, Hub South East, is due to open in late May.

As well as the new Newbattle High School, the campus will also include a new library, gym, swimming pool, sports facilities and a range of community facilities.