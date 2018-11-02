Diamond celebration for Penicuik couple

Pictured celebrating their Diamond Wedding anniversary last Thursday are James and Eileen Mitchell from Penicuik.

The happy couple were presented with a card and flowers on behalf of Midlothian Council by Depute Provost, Councillor Margot Russell (Lab), to mark their 60th wedding anniversary.

The couple met when James, originally from Greenock, was stationed with the army at Catterick Garrison, and Eileen lived in Millom.

They were married on October 25, 1958 in Millom and travelled with the army around the world until settling in Penicuik around 40 years ago.

The Penicuik couple have two sons – Alistair (Ali) and James, and one daughter, Helen.

When they first set out in married life together, Eileen said she was told there would not be much foreign travel – only to find that their first posting, and her first time abroad, was to be Singapore!

If you know family members or friends who have had, or are about to celebrate a milestone occasion, please let us know. Email midlothianadvertiser@jnlothian.co.uk.