Diamond days for couple

A couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in a Dalkeith care home recently with friends and family.

Ivy and Peter Jones (both 84) were married in Atherstone, Warwickshire, on March 29, 1958. They moved north last year, with Peter living at Archview Care Home in Dalkeith and Ivy living with her daughter in Oxton. The couple celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary with a party at the care home and a meal out with family at The Coronation in Gorebridge.

Ivy admitted she was concerned about how Peter, who has dementia, would be for their big celebration.

She said: “He was lovely. I was a bit worried but we had a lovely day with him. With dementia you can change from one day to the next. But he was brilliant and had a great time.

“We had a little dance. There was a lady singing and she sang Peter’s favourite song ‘Blue Moon’. He said to me ‘I can’t move like I used to’, so we just shuffled round. It was really nice. Our family was there too. We held it at the home as the people there are his friends now, so it was nice to share it with them.”

Recalling her wedding in Baddesley Ensor Church, near Atherstone, six decades ago, Ivy said: “We had lots of friends and family there. It went off very well. It was a very windy day I remember.

“I lived in Baxterley and Peter lived just a couple of miles down the road. There was a bonfire party and that’s where we met and started courting. We were both just 17. Seven years later we were married.”

So, what is the secret to a long and happy marriage?

Ivy said: “You give and take. We never went out without one another. We have had a wonderful life together. It was a very happy time. He always put me first. There are lots of happy memories.”

Peter was an electrical engineer with the coal board at Daw Mill mine in Coventry from leaving school until he retired aged 54. Ivy was a hatmaker at Vero’s in Atherstone.

The couple have a son, David (49), and a daughter, Dawn (57). They also have four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.