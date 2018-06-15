Diamond days for Newtongrange childhood sweethearts

A couple from Newtongrange, who have been together since they first met at high school, recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Childhood sweethearts Harry (82) and Isa Stanners (80) have been together ever since they first met at Dalkeith High School as teenagers. The couple were married in Dalkeith on June 4, 1958.

They have lived in the same house at Seventh Street in Newtongrange for more than 54 years.

Harry and Isa have a son, Gordon (54), and two grandchildren Louise (32) and Michael (29). Louise is currently expecting the diamond couple’s first great grandchild in November, giving them another special moment to celebrate this year.

The couple’s son Gordon revealed more about his parents and the roles they have played in their local community over the years.

He said: “My dad is particularly well known as a former primary seven teacher at Stobhill Primary School and he is also a former captain of Newbattle Golf Club.

“And my mum is also a well known face in the area, having worked voluntarily in the Cancer Research charity shop in Dalkeith High Street until a couple of years ago.”

As the couple celebrated 60 years of marriage recently, they were visited at their Newtongrange home by Midlothian Provost Peter Smaill and Depute Lord Lieutenant Sarah Barron to mark Harry and Isa’s wedding anniversary. They presented the happy couple with a bouquet of flowers to go with the card they received from the Queen.