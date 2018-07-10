Diamond days for Penicuik couple

A couple from Penicuik recently celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary, receiving a visit from Provost Peter Smaill and Vice-Lord Lieutenant Lt Col Richard Callander OBE.

Jack and Margaret Crozier, who live in Windsor Drive, got engaged in June 1956 and were married on June 28, 1958, at Roslin Church.

Before retirement, Jack worked at Boghall Farm for many years. The couple stayed in the farm cottage for 41 years.

They have two sons, Ian and Graeme, and two granddaughters, Rachel and Emma.

Jack still regularly attends Tynecastle Stadium in Edinburgh to see his beloved Heart of Midlothian Football Club. He added that he also likes the speedway motorcycling.

Meanwhile, Margaret said she enjoys knitting to keep her occupied.

The diamond couple also share the gardening responsibilities at home.