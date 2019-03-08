Direct help for Midlothian’s disabled people

A new directory has been produced by Forward Mid for disabled people across Midlothian and the carers and professionals who support them.

The Midlothian Disabled People’s Directory will be launched on March 27 at St Johns and Kings Park Church, Dalkeith, alongside the launch of the Midlothian Disabled People’s Assembly.

The 150 page directory has been produced to provide clear, up to date, useful information, tips and contact information for disabled people. The practical and useful resource encourages people to think about what might help or support them to improve their quality of life.

Jeff Adamson from Forward Mid said: “There is an old adage that says information is power. This is certainly true for disabled people. Without correct, relevant and up to date information disabled people can become isolated, unable to exercise their rights, receive the support they need and make their own choices on how they want to live.

“The purpose of this directory is to help disabled people, their families or carers, find practical, useful information which could improve their lives immeasurably.

“To get the answers to the same questions I had 20 years ago as well as solutions to the everyday problems which still seem part of the territory for disabled people.

“This directory has a host of invaluable information and contacts that are an essential companion for all disabled people and carers in Midlothian, whether they be newly disabled or long-term disabled.”

You can pick up a free copy of the directory at the launch event on March 27, taking place from 11.30am - 1pm.