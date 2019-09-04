Disappointment at anti-SNP posters in Penicuik

Penicuik councillor Debbi McCall has revealed her disappointment after anti-SNP posters appeared across the town at the weekend.

The SNP councillor was saddened after she saw some of the posters, which have been placed by an unknown person or group, in the windows of local shops and businesses as well as on bus stops.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Cllr McCall said: “I have to say I think it’s a bit strange. It’s really disappointing. If people want to speak to any of their SNP politicians they can, at our surgeries or by email.

“I don’t know what we have done or not done to make them so unhappy. We are trying to do things to benefit the town. To make things better for people living in Penicuik.

“I think it’s just one individual with a grudge. I don’t think it’s reflective of the feeling in the area. The SNP is well supported in Penicuik, with two of the three councillors and our local MSP being SNP.”

One of the businesses which had a poster in its window, which did not want to be named, said no permission had been given to put the poster up on the outside of the window, and that the poster had been removed by the time they opened on Monday morning.