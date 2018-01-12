Disneyland trip for local dancers

Dancers from Wren Dance Studio in Dalkeith recently returned from a very productive trip to Disneyland Paris with a bounty of medals.

Nine girls from the studio took part in the competition after seven months of training, returning with an incredible 15 trophies and 63 medals.

Amy Paul, Alyssa Anderson and Elyzabel Mckechnie all won medals. While Laris Shirkie, Bethan May, Lisa Ferguson, Amy Ferguson, Sophie Wood and Callie Wilson all won trophies. Callie also came fourth in the championship.

Teacher Elizabeth Wren said: “I’m really proud of then, they all worked really hard in the run-up to it and they all performed really well when they were there.

“Because they did so well that made it more special and all the hard work worthwhile.

“And the mums should be proud of the hard work they put in, taking the girls to extra rehearsals and helping with costumes and all that. One of the dances was a mid-dance costume change which was quite stressful and difficult, four parents helped with that.”

The group also won overall costume and characterisation trophy for Beauty and the Beast, best solo for Mary Poppins, and best musical interpretation for Aladdin.