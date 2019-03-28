Dobbies signs new food deal with Nisa

Nisa Retail has signed a deal with Dobbies to support its new food hall strategy across 35 of its stores, including at Lasswade.

Customers can expect to find a range of everyday groceries provided by Nisa in the Dobbies store.

“We’re delighted to partner with Dobbies and look forward to helping them on a journey to establish their food hall as a one stop shopping destination, and unlocking the full sales potential of these sites,” said Steve Leach, Nisa Retail sales director.

Archie Stewart, head of food at Dobbies said: “I am delighted to see our new strategy come to life in the food halls. Customers are increasingly shopping for less, more often, so we have created a food hall that caters to this top-up shop mission, whilst also maintaining Dobbies uniqueness.

“The Nisa product range has provided Dobbies with a credible breadth of range, while other well- loved brand collaborations such as Booths and Luca’s Ice Cream, and a continued commitment to local suppliers, have helped to differentiate our foodhalls and enhance the shopping experience.”