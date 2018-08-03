Dog charity set for its big annual fundraiser in the park

The German Shepherd Rescue Scotland fun dog show is being held at Vogrie Country Park this Saturday.

Now in its seventh year, this annual event has continued to grow. This year it features stalls, facepainting, dog displays, dog contests for breed and non-breed, bric-a-brac, dog and handler fancy dress and tombolas, to provide a great day out for anyone who loves dogs.

Carolyn Hooked from the charity, said: “It’s a big day. It’s our main fundraiser for the year so very important to us.

“It’s a brilliant day. Every year it has got bigger and bigger. And we have had good weather in the past so hopefully it’s the same again.

“The day is all about having fun and raising awareness of us as a charity.”

The German Shepherd Rescue Scotland fun dog show, at Vogrie Country Park, Saturday, August 4, 10.30am - 4pm, with judging starting at 11.30am. For more information call 07391 495233.